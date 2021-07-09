Abdi: the Turkish army will not stay long in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, said that the Turkish forces will not be able to stay for a longer period in the areas they occupied in northeastern Syria.

Abdi said in a speech that the people of Serêkaniyê have passed a very difficult test and will surely return to their homes, as they previously passed through difficult stages in 2012.

The forum during which Abdi had a speech was held in al-Hasakah, was attended by displaced persons from the city of Serêkaniyê, in addition to representatives of the Global Coalition, the Syrian Democratic Forces, and officials in the Autonomous Administration.

Turkey has controlled Serêkaniyê (Ras al-Ain) since October 2019, after it launched a military operation with pro-Turkish Syrian factions.

More than 300,000 civilians, mostly Kurds, were displaced when the operation was launched.