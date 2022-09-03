Report

A new border crossing is to be opened between Kurdistan and Iran

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-03T19:02:56+0000
A new border crossing is to be opened between Kurdistan and Iran

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Ministry of Trade and Industry announced its intention to open a new border crossing with Iran.

Minister Kwestan Mohamad told Shafaq News Agency, "The new border crossing would be open within Soran district, in an area linked Kurdistan with Warmi province in Iran.

"The Kurdish government has held several meetings with the Iranian side, and this crossing will positively affect the commercial movement." She added.

Last June, a new Border crossing has been opened between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, a source reported.

Sayran Ban is a 44-dunum border crossing located west of Bana city, Saneh province. It has been recognized as an official border crossing in April 2019, and was opened following the COVID-19 pandemic.

