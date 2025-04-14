"Wounded Day": Iraq honors injured heroes in fight against terror

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has officially declared June 26 of each year as “Iraqi Wounded Day.”

According to a statement from the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, the annual observance will honor wounded members of the country’s security forces—including the army, police, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), tribal volunteers, Peshmerga, and civilians—recognizing their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The decision, announced Monday, aims to commemorate the courage and resilience of those injured in the line of duty and to underscore the nation’s gratitude for their role in preserving Iraq’s security and stability.