Shafaq News- Baghdad

Leaders and governments around the world sent congratulations to Iraq on Saturday as the country marked its National Day, the 94th anniversary of its independence.

Iraq became independent on Oct. 3, 1932, when it was admitted to the League of Nations as a sovereign state, ending the British mandate over the country. It was the first Arab state to join the League. The Iraqi Cabinet designated Oct. 3 as the country's National Day in 2020, and the date was later confirmed as a public holiday.

King Charles III, in a message to Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, said he valued the strength of bilateral ties and expressed hope for continued cooperation between Iraq and Britain in addressing shared challenges.

رئيس الجمهورية @nizarAmede يتلقى برقية تهنئة من ملك بريطانيا بمناسبة اليوم الوطني: هذه المناسبة تمثل فرصة للتأكيد على عمق الصداقة القائمة بين البلدين. أكد تطلعه إلى استمرار التعاون بين البلدين في مواجهة التحديات المشتركة، ولا سيما ما يتعلق بالمناخ والحفاظ على البيئة. https://t.co/3Wu5WUowqP — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) October 3, 2026

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito also congratulated Amedi, wishing the Iraqi people further progress and prosperity. He highlighted the importance of strengthening Iraqi-Japanese relations and maintaining cooperation on shared interests.

رئيس الجمهورية @nizarAmede يتلقى رسالة تهنئة من إمبراطور اليابان بمناسبة العيد الوطني أعرب عن أطيب تمنياته للسيد الرئيس بالتوفيق والسداد وللشعب العراقي المزيد من التقدم والازدهار. أكد أهمية تطوير العلاقات بين العراق واليابان، ومواصلة التعاون والتنسيق بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة. https://t.co/KxYF1JYlyO — رئاسة جمهورية العراق (@IraqiPresidency) October 3, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a message to PM Ali Al-Zaidi, wished the Iraqi people peace, stability, and prosperity, expressing Kyiv's intention to intensify bilateral dialogue with Iraq.