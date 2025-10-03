Air shows and parades light up Baghdad on Iraq’s National Day

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi military aircraft filled the skies over Baghdad on Friday with aerial displays marking the country’s National Day, while police convoys and crowds gathered at the capital’s main celebration square.

Jets performed coordinated maneuvers above the Victory Arch and surrounding districts, drawing spectators’ eyes to formations described as both skillful and striking. Police patrol cars also joined the festivities, parading in formation through the square beneath the iconic monument.

Iraq marks its National Day on October 3, commemorating the country’s 1932 independence from British mandate rule and admission to the League of Nations. The date was formally designated as the national holiday in 2008 and enacted into law in 2020, after years of debate over whether it reflected full sovereignty.

Read more: Iraq celebrates National Day with parades, marathon, and cultural events