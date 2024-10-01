Iraq declares national holiday, suspends celebrations in solidarity with Lebanon and Palestine

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has declared October 3, as an official holiday in observance of Iraq's National Day, ordering the suspension of any celebrations for the occasion.

According to a statement from his media office, the decision was made in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Palestine, who are currently facing aggression and difficult circumstances.

In recent days, fears have escalated regarding the potential for the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah to escalate into a full-scale war, particularly following Israel's aggressive attacks on various areas in Lebanon, in addition to the assassination of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad announced, on Sunday, that there have been 1,640 fatalities, including 104 children and 194 women, along with 8,408 injuries since the onset of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah nearly a year ago.