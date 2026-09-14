Shafaq News- Baghdad

Washington has told Baghdad that transparency with the United States and regional partners will be critical to the success of any effort to disarm Iraq's armed factions and transfer their weapons to the central government, a US official told Shafaq News.

The message comes as Iraq approaches the September 30 end of the US-led coalition's military mission and amid heightened concern over attacks launched from Iraqi territory, most recently drone strikes on a Saudi oil pipeline that Riyadh said resulted in casualties and forced a temporary shutdown.

Read more: Iraq factions resist disarmament as coalition exit nears

"The United States has been clear with Iraq that it is critical that they retain their sovereignty and prevent attacks from within its borders by Iranian-backed militias," the official said. Washington "fully supports disarmament and transfer of arms to the central government," he added, calling transparency with the United States and regional partners about how the process is conducted "critical to success."

The dispute centers on Iran-aligned armed factions, several of which operate within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). Al-Zaidi has linked efforts to bring faction weapons under state control to the coalition's withdrawal, arguing that the departure of foreign troops would remove one of the groups' principal justifications for remaining armed.

Some factions reject that sequence, saying they will hold their weapons until Iraq secures “full sovereignty.”

Read more: Iraq caught between US-Iran war and September 30 deadline