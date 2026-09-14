Shafaq News- Khartoum

The World Food Programme (WFP) needs just under $300 million to sustain its current operations in Sudan, where nearly 20 million people face hunger as declining aid funding forces agencies to reduce assistance, WFP Acting Executive Director Carl Skau told Reuters.

Skau said funding for Sudan this year was running at about half last year’s level. The agency received $645 million in 2025 but had secured only $206 million nearly three-quarters of the way through 2026. Access to conflict-hit areas had previously been the main obstacle for humanitarian agencies, he explained, but WFP now has a presence it cannot fully use because of the funding shortage.

Budget cuts have forced WFP to focus on five million of the most vulnerable people, while the agency has recently expanded its reach to about four million.

In Tawila, North Darfur, where about one million displaced people are sheltering, WFP can reach the population each month but provides only half the normal food ration, enough for two weeks. “It is not clear how they are actually surviving for the other two weeks.” Meanwhile, about one million people have sought refuge in El Obeid since the war began in April 2023, but WFP can assist only those who arrived in recent months.

WFP has also recently begun providing aid in El Fasher, once home to about one million people. According to Skau, there were few signs of life returning to the city after its capture by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces last year.

The humanitarian system as a whole could “collapse within weeks,” International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Amy Pope separately cautioned. The agency needs $15 million to keep its aid pipeline operating through the end of the year and support about 305,000 people, while more than 100 humanitarian organizations rely on the network to deliver lifesaving assistance.

US President Donald Trump’s administration cut billions of dollars in aid to UN agencies and charities over the past year, according to the WFP, while other major donor countries have also reduced aid budgets, citing fiscal pressures and increased defense spending.