Shafaq News- Paris

Iraq and France on Monday signed a package of agreements covering defense, gas, civil aviation, youth, research, and innovation during Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s visit to the Elysee Palace in Paris.

The defense package included a roadmap linked to a letter of intent between Iraq’s Defense Ministry and the French Ministry of the Armed Forces to procure military equipment, along with a framework for developing Iraqi defense capabilities. Iraq’s Defense Ministry also signed a strategic cooperation agreement on air defense with French defense technology company Harmattan AI.

In the energy sector, Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Wahib signed a memorandum of understanding with TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné concerning a gas supply and sales agreement. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also inked an agreement with Éléonore Caroit, France’s Minister Delegate for Francophonie, International Partnerships, and French Nationals Abroad, covering youth opportunities, research, and innovation.

The two countries also announced a declaration of intent on civil aviation cooperation between Iraq’s Transport Ministry and the French Civil Aviation Authority.