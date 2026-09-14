Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi anti-corruption authorities on Monday arrested the brother of former lawmaker Dawood Al-Eidan after raiding his home in Dhi Qar, a security source told Shafaq News.

A Federal Commission of Integrity team, accompanied by a large security force, found dozens of land-plot transactions and checks inside the property.

The arrest warrants were issued by the Nasiriyah Integrity Investigation Court under Article 340 of Iraq’s amended Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, according to the source. The article provides for up to seven years in prison or detention for a public official or person entrusted with public service who deliberately causes damage to the property or interests of the institution where they work, or to property entrusted to them.

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