US silent on Iraq Envoy Savaya status

Shafaq News – Washington

The US State Department on Thursday declined to comment on the status of Mark Savaya, the US special envoy to Iraq, following extensive social media claims that President Donald Trump had removed him from his post.

“We have no announcements regarding Mr. Savaya at this time,” the State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News.

Last month, Trump appointed Savaya, an Iraqi Chaldean-born businessman, making him the third to formally hold the Envoy position after Paul Bremer and Brett McGurk.

Savaya’s most recent public statement was on November 13, when he praised the Iraqi government for completing its 2025 parliamentary elections.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington D.C.