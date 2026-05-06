US Secretary of War presses security cooperation with Iraq's prime minister-designate

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's prime minister-designate Ali Faleh al-Zaidi and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stressed the importance of security cooperation between the two countries in a phone call, according to the Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations under the Strategic Framework Agreement governing ties between Baghdad and Washington, with both sides emphasizing the need to revitalize training programs to strengthen the capabilities and readiness of Iraq's armed forces.

Earlier a senior US State Department official disclosed that American facilities in Iraq had been targeted in more than 600 attacks during the period of military escalation with Iran.