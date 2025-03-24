Turkiye: 12 arrested in Iraqi Consulate attack

Shafaq News/ Turkish security forces have arrested 12 people in connection with the March 21 armed attack on the Iraqi Consulate in Istanbul, security sources told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

The attack was carried out by two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire with a rifle. During searches of the suspects' residences, authorities recovered the weapon used, a stolen motorcycle, and a car allegedly linked to the assailants.

Among those arrested were two suspects—one under 18—who police confirmed as the gunmen. Another suspect, believed to be the mastermind, was apprehended in Şişli.

Additionally, three individuals, including two minors, were detained in İzmir after being found hiding in a villa in Silivri, allegedly used as a criminal hideout. Six others were arrested for aiding and sheltering the attackers.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli condemned the incident, affirming that Turkiye remains in close coordination with Iraqi officials and has taken necessary steps to protect Iraq's diplomatic missions in Ankara, Istanbul, and Gaziantep.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry expressed appreciation for Turkiye's swift response and security measures, stressing the need to reinforce protections for diplomatic missions in line with international agreements.