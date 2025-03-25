Sunni voice: Iraq’s Diyala chairman resignation hinges on fair share

Shafaq News/ Omar al-Karawi, reinstated as Chairman of the Diyala Provincial Council by court order on Tuesday, described the ruling as “a form of justice.”

Al-Karawi dismissed claims that the decision was a political victory over rivals, but a constitutional right of the Sunni component, expressing readiness to step down if fair representation is upheld. “I am not attached to the post,” al-Karawi stated, emphasizing the council’s duty to represent all constituents in Diyala.

He called on political factions to attend a meeting on Wednesday to outline a “roadmap” for resolving the province’s crisis, cautioning against what he described as “soft coups.” The chairman also warned that disregarding power-sharing agreements made in Baghdad would risk further destabilization.

The Administrative Judiciary Court earlier annulled Sunday’s council session that removed al-Karawi and appointed Nizar al-Lahibi. Al-Karawi’s dismissal, backed by 12 out of 15 council members, followed an interrogation session and drew criticism over alleged political interference.

