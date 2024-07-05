Five months on, Diyala council session remains stalled amid political struggle

Shafaq News/ Five months after its initial session, the Diyala Council remains deadlocked, unable to form a new local government due to a fierce political struggle over key positions. This impasse highlights broader challenges in Iraqi governance and entrenched political divisions.

Council's Components

On February 5, the Diyala Council, comprising 15 members—seven Shia, seven Sunni, and one from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan—held its first session. Since then, political blocs have failed seven times to complete the session due to a lack of quorum.

The council has split into two factions. One group, comprising eight members from Shia and Sunni parties, including State of Law, Badr, Taqadum, one member from the Sovereignty Party, and the Kurdistan National Union, supports renewing former governor Muthanna Al-Tamimi's term. The opposing faction, known as the Asa'ib team, includes seven members from the Sadiqoun bloc, the Sovereignty Party, and the Iraqi Foundations and Azm alliances, who oppose Al-Tamimi's renewal.

Struggle For Gains

Political analyst Mahmoud Al-Taie told Shafaq News Agency that the ongoing political crisis in Diyala, leaving the governorate without a local government, demonstrates the "intense struggle for political gains and the imposition of wills among blocs, each seeking to achieve its own agenda without regard for the interests of the province and its residents."

Al-Taie added that the two council factions have not sat at a common table for dialogue and agreement, resulting in the prolonged crisis. He noted that the major political blocs in Baghdad, particularly within the Shiite Coordination Framework, have complicated the scene due to the conflict between the State of Law and Badr coalitions over the governor's position.

"Diyala's strategic importance as an economic and transport hub, and its proximity to Iran and the Kurdistan Region, makes it a focal point for political control," Al-Taie emphasized.

He stressed that dialogue and negotiations between the major blocs and a comprehensive agreement to compel the council members to convene a session to vote on the governor and council president positions are the only solutions to the crisis.

No Government, No Services

In this context, Diyala MP Ahmad Al-Mousawi stated that the delay in forming the local government has negatively impacted services due to the absence of a fully authorized government. "Several meetings and initiatives have taken place recently to find a solution. Currently, there is an agreement among four political blocs, comprising eight council members, awaiting the ninth member to form a government with an absolute majority," Al-Mousawi said.

In turn, Council member Nizar Al-Lahibi confirmed that the political crisis remains unchanged and continues to affect service projects and various aspects of life in the province, hindering the implementation of new service projects.

"The main issue is the disagreement over the governor's position, and the solution lies in dialogue among the blocs and nominating a figure for the governor's role who has the consensus of all conflicting parties," Al-Lahibi stated.

Unemployed Youth

Activist Saif Ali noted that the youth are the most affected by the delay in forming the local government, as it has stalled the announcement of over 7,000 job vacancies. "Thousands of graduates and unemployed youth are eagerly awaiting the formation of the local government and the release of job openings."

Ali criticized the political blocs for their struggle over positions and personal interests, warning that this could impact voter turnout in the next elections. He urged the political blocs and Diyala Council members to "fulfill their promises to citizens by forming a local government quickly to meet residents' aspirations and improve the service and oversight situation in Diyala."

Hidden Conflict

Last May, a political source revealed an unfolding struggle between the Badr Organization, led by Hadi al-Amiri, and the State of Law Coalition, headed by Nouri al-Maliki, vying for the governor position in Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "The Shiite Coordination Framework had agreed previously to allocate Diyala governorate to the State of Law Coalition after the Badr bloc secured the governor position in Al-Diwaniyah instead of the al-Maliki coalition."

Despite the State of Law's nomination of multiple candidates for Diyala's governorship, none have garnered approval from Diyala Council members. The source explained that Badr does not want to relinquish Diyala due to its economic and political importance. Efforts to convene a session for the local government's formation have faltered due to objections from former governor Muthanna al-Tamimi and allies, demanding exclusive renewal.

The source revealed that Diyala's political factions aim to gather a majority of nine members or more to vote for al-Maliki's candidate, Khalifa al-Tamimi, a former colonel at the College of Law in Diyala.

Despite the apparent Shiite-Sunni divide within the Council, political sources indicate that these movements may be tactical rather than genuine, revealing internal conflicts within both Sunni and Shiite blocs.

Sources familiar with the matter told Shafaq News agency that "the political blocs in Diyala lack internal unity."

From a broader perspective, political experts view the current situation in Diyala as a deadlock with no immediate solution. Many believe the ongoing developments are primarily pressure tactics political blocs employ to gauge public opinion.

Ali Al-Rubaie, a political analyst, emphasized in a previous interview with Shafaq News that "the Diyala issue is intricately tied to the Speaker of Parliament position, with blocs aiming to delay resolution until after parliamentary alliances, agreements, and gains become clearer."

Al-Rubaie stated, "Diyala's fate hinges on parliamentary negotiations. Once a consensus is reached on the Speaker's position, Diyala's fate will likely follow suit, depending on the political circumstances surrounding the Speaker's election."

Bipartisan Solution

Earlier this week, Turki al-Atbi, the interim chair of Diyala's council, proposed a bipartisan solution to the political gridlock hindering the formation of a local government. Al-Atbi's initiative involves nominating two candidates for governor: Abdul Rasul al-Atbi, backed by the "State of Law" coalition, and Muthanna al-Tamimi, the Badr Organization's nominee. A full council meeting with all 15 members would be held, with each candidate presenting their program to the council for a vote. "The winner would become the governor," he said.

None had commented on this suggestion.