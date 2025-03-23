Iraq’s Diyala council: Chairman ousted, Al-Lahibi elected

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Diyala Provincial Council voted to dismiss its chairman after rejecting his responses during a formal questioning session.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, eleven of the 12 members present voted against accepting Chairman Omar al-Karawi’s answers. In a follow-up session, all 12 supported his removal. The council subsequently elected Nizar al-Lahibi as the new chairman.

The proceedings included accusations from member Jadaan al-Utaibi, who claimed al-Karawi had forged an earlier council decision.

Earlier, Iraq’s Parliamentary Regions and Provinces Committee criticized the process, stating it violated legal procedures and that al-Karawi remains in office until a court issues a final ruling.