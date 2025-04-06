Iraq Justice Ministry halts reinstatement of Diyala Council head

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Justice has halted the enforcement of a court ruling that reinstated Omar al-Karawi as head of the Diyala Provincial Council, the Baqubah Execution Directorate revealed on Sunday.

The directorate notified the council that the Administrative Judiciary Court’s March 25 decision is on hold pending the outcome of an appeal.

The court had previously nullified the session that removed al-Karawi and appointed Nizar al-Lahibi in his place. Al-Karawi’s dismissal, backed by 12 out of 15 council members, followed an interrogation session and drew criticism over alleged political interference.