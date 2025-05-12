Dismissal overturned: Al-Karawi returns as Diyala Council Chief

2025-05-12T12:30:14+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Administrative Court has overturned the dismissal of Omar al-Karawi as Chairman of the Diyala Provincial Council.

The court’s decision nullified the council’s March 24 session that had removed al-Karawi and appointed Nizar al-Lahibi as his replacement.

The ruling, signed by Court President Bashar Ahmad Mohammad, emphasized that the dismissal lacked legal basis and ordered the immediate reinstatement of al-Karawi.

Al-Karawi’s initial dismissal had been backed by 12 out of 15 council members following an interrogation session, drawing criticism over alleged political interference.

