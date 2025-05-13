Al-Karawi returns to Diyala council post, faces resistance

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Diyala Provincial Council Chairman Omar Al-Karawi confirmed his return to office to resume duties, following a ruling by the Administrative Court overturning his dismissal.

Al-Karawi stated in a press conference that the council’s current focus is on oversight and legislative functions, in accordance with the Provincial Councils Law.

“The doors are open for dialogue,” he said, noting that absenteeism is a failure to honor the trust of voters.

Al-Karawi also clarified that the current composition of the council was based on prior political agreements reached in Baghdad, and that the distribution of positions within the province followed those understandings.

The Administrative Court ruled on Monday to suspend the procedures for Al-Karawi’s dismissal and reinstate him as head of Diyala Provincial Council, according to official court documents.

However, nine council members voiced in a press conference strong opposition to Al-Karawi’s reinstatement. Turki Al-Atabi, the head of the council’s Integrity Committee, affirmed that the court ruling ran “counter to the will of the majority,” emphasizing that 12 members—more than two-thirds of the council—had voted to remove Al-Karawi in March.

The statement accused the former chairman of “administrative misconduct and manipulating council decisions for personal benefit,” arguing that his dismissal was essential to prevent institutional deadlock and to ensure the council could continue performing its legislative duties.

Calling on the Supreme Judicial Council to review the ruling, the members argued that the dismissal was legally sound and conducted in full compliance with the amended Provincial Councils Law No. 21 of 2008. Al-Atabi emphasized that “upholding the council’s decision is vital to preserving its integrity and serving the public interest in Diyala.”