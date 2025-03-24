Iraq’s Diyala council: Al-Lahibi sworn in as chairman

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Nizar al-Lahibi formally took office as chairman of the Diyala Provincial Council, a day after the council voted to remove former chairman Omar Al-Karawi.

Al-Lahibi was sworn in and has officially assumed his duties.

Yesterday, Al-Karawi was dismissed during an interrogation session, with 12 council members voting in favor of his removal. Al-Lahibi was elected as his replacement in the same session.