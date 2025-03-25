Iraqi court overturns Diyala chairman’s removal

Iraqi court overturns Diyala chairman’s removal
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Administrative Court ordered the reinstatement of Omar al-Karawi as Chairman of the Diyala Provincial Council.

The ruling, signed by Court President Othman al-Obaidi, annulled the council’s March 24 session that ousted al-Karawi and named Nizar al-Lahibi as his replacement.

Al-Karawi’s dismissal, backed by 12 council members, followed an interrogation session and drew criticism over alleged political interference.

