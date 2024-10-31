Nizar Al-Lahibi elected as the new Diyala Provincial Council head

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Diyala Provincial Council elected Nizar Al-Lahibi as its new head, succeeding the ousted Omar Al-Karawi.

Al-Lahibi was elected during an emergency session chaired by Salem Al-Tamimi and attended by council members, including Muthana Al-Tamimi, Raad Maghamis, Fares Mazahim, Aws Al-Mahdawi, Daria Khairullah, Fadi Al-Lahibi, Nafi Al-Jubouri, Majida Kambash, and Nizar Al-Lahibi.

This election comes after the council voted to dismiss Omar Al-Karawi on Tuesday during an emergency interrogation session, which Al-Karawi claimed unlawfully. Following his removal, the council appointed the Vice Chairman, Salem Abbas Abdullah Al-Tamimi, as acting head until the new election took place.