Iraq’s Diyala Council appoints al-Tamimi as acting head

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Diyala Provincial Council has appointed Deputy Chairman Salem Abbas al-Tamimi as acting Council head, according to an official document issued on Thursday.

The document, obtained by Shafaq News Agency, states that the decision, effective March 23, 2025, grants al-Tamimi full administrative, legal, and financial authority.

A well-informed source also told our agency that the measure was taken to “prevent legal complications” amid unresolved litigation between dismissed chairman Omar al-Karawi and elected successor Nizar al-Lahibi.

Al-Karawi was removed from office by 12 of the council’s 15 members following an interrogation session, with al-Lahibi subsequently elected. However, al-Karawi secured a temporary court injunction challenging the legality of his dismissal.

On Sunday, the Baqubah Execution Directorate informed the Council that implementation of the Administrative Judiciary Court’s March 25 ruling in al-Karawi’s favor was suspended pending appeal.