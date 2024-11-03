Iraqi Court halts dismissal of Diyala Provincial Council head

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the head of Diyala’s Provincial Council resumed his duties after the Iraqi Administrative Judiciary Court issued an order to suspend the dismissal.

The ruling, signed by Chief Justice Othman Salman al-Aboudi on November 3, stated that the court “found grounds for issuing the suspension order and decided to halt the council’s two decisions to remove al-Karawi from his role.”

Chief Justice al-Aboudi’s order pauses the dismissal until the court rules on the case filed by al-Karawi, who requested the suspension.

Diyala’s Provincial Council had voted on October 29 to remove al-Karawi following an emergency questioning session. Two days later, the council elected Nizar al-Luhaibi as his replacement.

The dismissal followed a political push to unseat al-Karawi, who assumed office on August 1. According to Shafaq News correspondent, the decision was rooted in council disputes over the appointment of new district administrators.

Al-Karawi, affiliated with the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), was appointed after months of political negotiations, an arrangement that dissolved within about two months.

