Iraqi Court halts dismissal of Diyala Provincial Council head
Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the head of Diyala’s
Provincial Council resumed his duties after the Iraqi Administrative Judiciary
Court issued an order to suspend the dismissal.
The ruling, signed by Chief Justice Othman Salman
al-Aboudi on November 3, stated that the court “found grounds for issuing the
suspension order and decided to halt the council’s two decisions to remove
al-Karawi from his role.”
Chief Justice al-Aboudi’s order pauses the
dismissal until the court rules on the case filed by al-Karawi, who requested
the suspension.
Diyala’s Provincial Council had voted on October
29 to remove al-Karawi following an emergency questioning session. Two days
later, the council elected Nizar al-Luhaibi as his replacement.
The dismissal followed a political push to unseat
al-Karawi, who assumed office on August 1. According to Shafaq News
correspondent, the decision was rooted in council disputes over the appointment
of new district administrators.
Al-Karawi, affiliated with the Sovereignty
Alliance (Al-Siyada), was appointed after months of political negotiations, an
arrangement that dissolved within about two months.
