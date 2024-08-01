Diyala governor nominee faces tribal protests amid local government deadlock

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a source in Diyala announced Adnan Al-Jayer's nomination for governor. Meanwhile, Bani Tamim tribe members protested outside the provincial council building, opposing the selection of someone "from outside the tribe."

“Political blocs have agreed to nominate Adnan Al-Jayer Al-Shammari for Diyala Governor to resolve local government formation issues. While the Badr Bloc supports the nomination, some parties object,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

In addition, he reported “strict security measures around the Diyala Council building.”

The Diyala Council, consisting of 15 members—seven Shia, seven Sunni, and one from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)—has been unable to form a local government for five months due to a fierce political struggle over key positions. The council is split between those supporting former governor Muthanna Al-Tamimi and those opposing him. This deadlock is impacting public services and delaying job opportunities, reflecting broader political tensions within Iraqi politics.