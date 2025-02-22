Political deadlock in Diyala nears resolution, official says

Shafaq News/ The political crisis that has stalled Diyala Provincial Council sessions for nearly two months is nearing an end following extensive talks among political blocs, council member Fares al-Jubouri told Shafaq News on Saturday.

"The session was initially scheduled for last week but was postponed as some members were outside the province," al-Jubouri said, adding that council meetings are expected to resume in the coming weeks as “political forces increasingly recognize the need for stability to maintain governance, support development projects, and uphold oversight functions.”

Last month, Diyala Council Chairman Omar al-Karawi accused political groups of deliberately obstructing sessions to seize control of key provincial positions, including the governorship and council presidency, ahead of elections.

The council has been embroiled in a leadership dispute after members voted to remove al-Karawi of the Sovereignty Party and replace him with Nizar al-Luhaibi of the Taqaddum Party. However, al-Karawi was reinstated by court order after his dismissal was ruled invalid due to a lack of formal questioning before the vote.