Political efforts to dismiss Diyala Council Head again

Shafaq News/ A political source revealed, on Sunday, that new efforts are underway in Diyala province to remove the head of the Provincial Council, Omar Al-Karawi, once again, pointing out that intensive meetings and discussions are being held between several political blocs to support this step.

The source told Shafaq News that sharp disagreements have emerged regarding the council’s management and decision-making within the province.

The blocs advocating for Al-Karawi's removal are engaged in intense consultations, and a significant meeting is expected within the next 48 hours. The meeting will involve representatives from several political factions to finalize this effort and make a final decision.

The source added, "These attempts come amid growing disputes over the council's management, its role in addressing service and security issues in the province, and the political competition between various blocs."

It is worth noting that last week, Diyala Provincial Council head Omar Al-Karawi revealed what he described as attempts to disrupt the council's work, alleging that “political blocs were pressuring members to boycott sessions in order to seize control of the council presidency, the governor’s office, and political decisions in Diyala ahead of upcoming elections.”

Several months ago, the Diyala Council voted to remove Al-Karawi, from the Sovereignty Party, and elected Nizar Al-Lahibi from the "Taqaddum" Party as his replacement.

However, Al-Karawi returned to his position after a judicial decision, as his dismissal session had been held without proper questioning.