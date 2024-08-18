Diyala Security and Stability: new 9-member bloc including Diyala Council head

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Diyala Governorate Council formed a new 9-member bloc called “Diyala Security and Stability.”

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that “a new bloc was formed headed by a member of the Diyala Council for Asa'ib Ahl Alhaq Bloc, Rashad Al-Tamimi, along with a member of his bloc and 5 other members from Sovereignty (Al-Siyada), Azm, State of Law, Badr, and Asas Coalition.

The “Diyala Security and Stability” bloc was announced at MP Raad Al-Dahlaki's home near Baqubah, northeast of Baghdad, with one member being the head of the Diyala Council.