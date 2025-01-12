Source: Iraqi Parliament session delayed as blocs boycott over Amnesty Law

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament failed to convene its session due to an intentional lack of quorum, as certain political blocs intentionally boycotted the meeting, an Iraqi MP said on Sunday.

The member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, Raed Al-Maliki, told Shafaq News that the session was disrupted because some blocs demanded the inclusion of the General Amnesty Law on the agenda and deliberately broke the quorum in protest over its exclusion.

“The PMs called on the Parliament Speaker to publish the names of absent lawmakers on the official Parliament website to enhance transparency and hold absentee members accountable,” he revealed.

Earlier on Sunday, the Parliament’s media office announced that the session scheduled for January 12, 2025, had been postponed due to the lack of quorum.

The General Amnesty Law, first enacted in 2008, has become a focal point of Sunni political demands for national reconciliation. The 2016 revision aimed to increase Sunni inclusion in Iraq’s political framework but faced resistance from Shia factions, concerned it could enable the release of convicted terrorists.

Proposed amendments now exclude individuals convicted of terrorism and serious crimes, seeking compromise. However, the law remains divisive, as Shia leaders prioritize national security, while Sunni representatives view it as critical for peace and political balance.