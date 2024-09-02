Second reading of Iraq's General Amnesty Law set for parliament, Lawmaker

Shafaq News/ The General Amnesty Law might be ready for its second reading as early as Tuesday, Raed Al-Maliki, a member of Iraq's parliamentary legal committee, told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Maliki said, "The legal committee has discussed the draft amendments to the General Amnesty Law and will prepare a report on the legislation for its inclusion in the parliament's agenda," adding that the second reading of the law could be scheduled for Tuesday's session or an upcoming session in the following days.

"The second reading will involve receiving feedback and proposals from members of parliament, which will then be reviewed by the legal committee before the law is put to a vote," Al-Maliki explained.

The law is a key condition set by the Sunni blocs during negotiations to form the "State Administration" coalition. This coalition, which includes the Shia "Coordination Framework" and Kurdish and Sunni blocs, led to the formation of the current government headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. However, the law is expected to encounter opposition from factions within the Framework, particularly if it permits the release of individuals convicted of terrorism and murder.

Officials have clarified that amendments to the General Amnesty Law will exclude terrorists and individuals involved in specific crimes such as human trafficking, drug offenses, threats to national and public security, embezzlement, and misappropriation of public funds.