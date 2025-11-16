Post-parliamentary elections: Iraq government formation talks launched

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Discussions to form Iraq’s new government have begun following the conclusion of the country’s parliamentary elections, according to Abshir Ya Iraq — a Shiite political party led by Humam Hamoudi, the head of the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council.

Speaking to Shafaq News on Sunday, Ali Saber Al-Kinai, a bloc leader and winner of the recent elections, noted that party leaders entered negotiations several days ago following a call from the Supreme Judicial Council urging the winning blocs to swiftly advance the formation of the new legislative and executive authorities within the constitutional timeline.

“Abshir Ya Iraq aims to prioritize national interests and ensure that dialogue among political blocs guides the process of shaping the next government,” he added.

Last week, Iraq completed its sixth parliamentary election since 2003, with turnout exceeding 56 percent nationwide. Preliminary figures showed that Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development), led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, came first in eight of Iraq’s 18 provinces, securing around 45 seats.

The detailed distribution of seats has not yet been finalized. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) indicated that the official results may be released either later today or on Monday.

Once released, IHEC will refer the certified results to the Federal Supreme Court in line with the constitutional process. After approval, parliament will be required to elect a president, who will then assign a prime minister-designate, opening the way for the formation of the next government.

Iraq’s political system is based on power-sharing, with the prime minister traditionally drawn from the Shia community, the parliament speaker from the Sunni community, and the president from the Kurdish community.

