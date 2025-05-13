PM, Speaker agree on unified Arab Summit position

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani reached a mutual understanding on Tuesday to present a unified political stance at the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad.

The position was outlined following a meeting attended by senior government advisors and representatives from key political factions. Discussions focused on aligning Iraq’s message at the summit with its national priorities and broader regional role.

Participants proposed forming a high-level Arab committee to address unresolved regional challenges and called for a more active role by the Arab League in advancing regional cooperation.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s support for the Palestinian people and proposed a joint Arab initiative to help rebuild Gaza’s infrastructure, including hospitals and schools. The initiative, titled the “Gaza Reconstruction Conference,” is expected to be presented as part of the summit’s final communiqué.

Al-Mashhadani welcomed the government's rapid preparations and confirmed the full backing of parliament and political blocs to support the summit and ensure its success.