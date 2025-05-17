Qatar’s Emir: Baghdad Summit outcomes should boost Arab unity

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed hope that the outcomes of the 34th Arab League Summit would translate into stronger Arab unity.

In a post on X, the Emir thanked Iraq for hosting the summit and praised Baghdad’s role in fostering Arab consensus and joint action.

“The summit convened amid sensitive regional and global challenges that demand coordinated Arab and international responses,” he added, voicing optimism that the event's conclusions would advance integration across key sectors.

اجتمعنا اليوم في بغداد، في القمة العربية الـ34، والتي انعقدت في ظروف إقليمية ودولية تستوجب تعاونا عربيا ودوليا لحل أزماتها، ونأمل أن تنعكس مخرجات وقرارات القمة في تعزيز تضامننا العربي وترسيخ التكامل بين بلداننا في كافة مجالات التعاون القائم، شاكرين لجمهورية العراق الشقيقة جهودها… pic.twitter.com/AZD26Vlkrq — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) May 17, 2025

The Qatari official left the Iraqi capital shortly after meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, without delivering any speech during the summit. He did not provide any reasons for his early departure.

Al-Sudani also held separate discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The Arab Summit officially began on Saturday in Baghdad, with the participation of six Arab heads of state, alongside several prime ministers, deputy prime ministers, and foreign ministers representing their countries.