Iraq’s al-Sudani, Egypt’s El-Sisi emphasize need for Arab cooperation

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Cairo

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al‑Sudani held a phone call on Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El‑Sisi to discuss recent developments in the region, particularly after the Israeli attack on Qatar.

According to a statement from al‑Sudani’s media office, the two leaders stressed the need to activate joint Arab and Islamic mechanisms to confront challenges, stop the ongoing war against civilians in Gaza, and condemn Israeli violations targeting Arab states.

The conversation also reviewed the importance of coordinating positions and maintaining continuous consultation to formulate appropriate decisions and emerge with a unified stance at the Arab‑Islamic summit scheduled in Doha next Monday.