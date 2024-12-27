Iraqi PM calls for respecting Syrian sovereignty and stability

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Speaker of the Parliament Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.

According to a statement by Al-Sudani’s office, “The meeting underscored the importance of unifying statements and aligning positions to bolster political and social stability in the country.”

“It further emphasized the need for cooperation and integration between the executive and legislative authorities, especially in enacting laws that support government programs aimed at enhancing the economic and living conditions of Iraqis.”

The discussion also covered regional developments, particularly the situation in Syria. “The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of respecting the Syrian people's will and supporting regional and international efforts to restore stability and uphold Syria's territorial integrity,” as per the statement.