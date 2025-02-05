Al-Sudani, Al-Mashhadani meet, three issues on agenda

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohamed Shiaa Al-Sudani and Speaker of the Parliament Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani emphasized, on Wednesday evening, the importance of the integration between the executive and legislative branches to move forward in achieving the objectives of the government program.

Al-Sudani media office stated that he met with Al-Mashhadani. The meeting included a review of the general situation in the country, as well as discussions on political, economic, and service-related issues.

The discussions underscored the shared commitment to integrating efforts between the executive and legislative branches to achieve the objectives of the government’s program, complete economic reforms, and ensure sustainable development, ultimately benefiting Iraqi citizens and addressing their aspirations.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani commended the Council of Representatives for approving the amendment to the Budget Law, which enables the government to implement its program in accordance with priorities dictated by service and living conditions across all governorates.