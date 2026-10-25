Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi pledged on Sunday to address protesters' demands as demonstrations in Baghdad and other provinces marked the anniversary of the October 2019 Tishreen protest movement.

Al-Zaidi vowed to serve the Iraqi people and keep the government open to “constructive dialogue in the national interest.”

The Tishreen protests began on October 1, 2019, in Baghdad and southern Iraq, driven by public anger over corruption, unemployment, and poor public services. Demonstrations resumed on October 25 after a brief pause. Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, reported that at least 541 protesters were killed and more than 20,000 wounded during the unrest.

Read more: Iraq’s protests after Tishreen: A system that learned how to contain the street