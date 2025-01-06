Iraqi parliament to increase defense budget for 2025

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament is working to increase financial allocations for the Ministry of Defense in the 2025 federal budget, aligning with celebrating the Iraqi Army's founding anniversary, MP Haider Shamkhi announced on Monday.

Shamkhi emphasized the importance of strengthening the armed forces, stating, "The anniversary of the army's founding underscores the collective commitment to equipping and modernizing the Iraqi Army with the latest weapons and advanced systems."

"The army requires advanced air defense systems, modern radars, state-of-the-art aircraft, and sophisticated weaponry to safeguard Iraq’s land and airspace and uphold its sovereignty."

The Iraqi Army celebrates its 104th anniversary on January 6, a national event marked by the suspension of official work in government institutions and schools nationwide.