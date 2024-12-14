Iraq's 2025 budget expected in February, says Finance Committee member

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Jamal Kocher, a member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, predicted that the Council of Ministers would send the budget tables to Parliament in February 2025.

"The Council of Ministers has not yet sent the budget tables to the House of Representatives. We in the Finance Committee are waiting for the government to discuss and approve these tables in the council," Kocher told Shafaq News Agency.

He pointed out that "the government always delays sending the budget law and its tables to Parliament," adding that "the budget will include a financial deficit, and the deficit amount will be close to the planned deficit in the current budget."

The Iraqi Parliament voted on the general budget law for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025 in June 2023.

The 2023 budget amounted to 197.828 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately $152.2 billion), with a total deficit of 64.36 trillion dinars ($49 billion).

The Iraqi government allowed for the possibility of amending the law's provisions, which occurred when the Council of Ministers approved the amendment of Article (12/Second/C) of the tripartite budget law and referred it to Parliament for discussion.