Kasnazani followers in Iraq commemorate founder's death anniversary

Shafaq News/ Followers of the Kasnazani Sufi order in Iraq commemorated the fourth anniversary of their founder Sheikh Mohammed al-Kasnazani's death on Thursday.Disciples from across the country gathered in Sulaimaniyah, the order's headquarters, for remembrance ceremonies that included Quran recitation and tributes to the late Sheikh."The fourth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed al-Kasnazani's passing saw a large turnout of followers from various regions of Iraq," said Khalifa Bahjat Hassan."A major religious ceremony was held, with Quran recitals and lectures delivered about Sheikh Mohammed al-Kasnazani's life and his role in promoting Islamic teachings," Hassan added.Sheikh Mohammed al-Kasnazani, a prominent Iraqi Sufi figure, passed away in 2020 at the age of 82. He was known for his efforts to spread Islamic teachings and promote peace and love.Kasnazani Qadiri OrderThe Kasnazani Qadiri order is a Sufi order founded in Iraq in 1740. The order emphasizes traditional Islamic teachings and humanitarian values. Sheikh Mohammed al-Kasnazani served as the order's fourth guide.