Millions of Shiites commemorate seventh Imam anniversary in Baghdad

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Around 15 million Shiite visitors gathered in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim, a major religious occasion for Twelver Shiites, according to the Al-Kadhimiya Shrine.

Imam Musa Al-Kadhim, who lived in the eighth century, is revered in Twelver Shiism as the seventh Imam and is remembered for his scholarship, patience, and moral discipline. His shrine is in the Al-Kadhimiya district of Baghdad, which becomes the focal point of the annual pilgrimage observed on the 25th of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic Hijri calendar. The Al-Kadhimiya Shrine reported that around 14 million visitors participated in the pilgrimage last year.

Shafaq News correspondent noted that visitors arrived in Al-Kadhimiya from various areas of the capital and several Iraqi provinces. The commemorations included a symbolic coffin procession around the shrine, prayer gatherings, and religious lectures reviewing the life and teachings of Imam Al-Kadhim.

In a press conference, Interior Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Miqdad Miri said no security breaches were recorded across Baghdad or nearby areas during the commemorations.