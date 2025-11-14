Leader Barzani honors Al-Sulaymaniyah: 241 years of resistance and culture

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Friday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani extended his congratulations to the people of al-Sulaymaniyah on the city’s 241st anniversary.

In a statement on Facebook, Barzani wished residents peace, security, and continued progress. He noted the city’s historical role in standing against injustice and authoritarian rule, recalling June 9, 1963, when dozens of activists from al-Sulaymaniyah were brutally killed under the former Iraqi regime for refusing to show disrespect toward Kurdish national figures.

Barzani also recalled al-Sulaymaniyah’s support for the Barzani family during their exile in the 1940s, describing it as a lasting gesture of respect and solidarity. He emphasized the city’s cultural contributions, calling it a longstanding home to Kurdish writers, poets, intellectuals, and activists, and reaffirmed its place in the Kurdish struggle for freedom and national identity.