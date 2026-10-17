Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on Saturday called for protecting international trade routes and strengthening economic ties among Islamic countries during the opening of the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad.

Addressing the gathering, Al-Zaidi warned that the Islamic world faced growing challenges in adapting to economic, cultural, and media changes, while regional and international crises required closer cooperation. “Iraq is advancing an initiative to integrate energy grids, railway networks, transport systems, and digital communications; develop digital payment systems and trade platforms; and integrate industrial zones,” he said, clarifying that the initiative aims to promote economic growth and strengthen resilience to future crises.

On regional security, Al-Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq’s position that “the Palestinian cause lies at the core of the conflict in the region,” emphasizing that “ensuring justice for the Palestinian people and guaranteeing their rights are fundamental to regional security and stability.”

He also advocated dialogue to contain regional tensions, citing their impact on Iraq. “Iraq has suffered, and continues to suffer, from the effects of conflicts in the region and their economic repercussions.”

Al-Zaidi urged OIC members to combat hatred, promote tolerance, and support oppressed populations, while thanking Pakistan for its efforts to ease regional tensions.

The Prime Minister also welcomed participating foreign ministers and congratulated the OIC Secretary-General on assuming office.

The two-day session, held October 17–18, brings together all 57 OIC member states, observer countries, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, and representatives of approximately 40 nongovernmental organizations, according to official spokesperson Ambassador Hassanein Kamel.

Iraq assumed the Council’s rotating presidency from Turkiye, which hosted the previous session in June 2025.