Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 9:26)

Iraq opened the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Saturday, bringing together representatives of member states for a two-day meeting scheduled for Oct. 17-18.

All participating delegations had arrived in Baghdad before the meeting began, Ambassador Hassanein Kamel, the session’s official spokesperson, said in a statement.

Kamel told local media that all 57 OIC member states would participate, along with observer states and other guests, including United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and representatives of around 40 nongovernmental organizations.

Iraq took over the Council’s presidency from Turkiye, which assumed the role in June 2025 and hosted the previous session.