Shafaq News- Baghdad

Fifty-three of the 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have confirmed they will attend the bloc's foreign ministers' meeting in Baghdad this week, Ambassador Hassanein Kamel, the conference's spokesperson, told local media on Wednesday.

The remaining four countries are expected to confirm their participation within the next two days.

Baghdad will host the 52nd session of its Council of Foreign Ministers on Oct. 17–18 under the theme "Dialogue and Solidarity as Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development," with talks expected to cover the Palestinian cause, the war in Gaza and regional tensions. Iraq will take over the council's presidency from Turkiye.