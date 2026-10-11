Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad will host foreign ministers from across the Muslim world on October 17-18 for talks on the Palestinian cause, the war in Gaza, and regional tensions, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday, as the country prepares to assume the presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

Held under the theme “Dialogue and Solidarity as Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development,” the 52nd session will also address political, economic, and humanitarian issues of shared concern, Ambassador Hassanein Kamel, the session’s official spokesperson, said.

The Foreign Ministry has completed preparations for the meeting in coordination with relevant authorities, including logistical arrangements for visiting delegations, he added, expressing hope that the talks would foster mutual understanding and strengthen cooperation among member states.

Iraq will take over the Council’s presidency from Turkiye, which assumed the role in June 2025.