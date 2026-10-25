Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Parliament approved a bill on Sunday allowing eligible public employees to take up to 10 years of leave, before adjourning its session until Tuesday.

Under the legislation, ministers, heads of independent government bodies, governors, or their authorized representatives can grant permanent employees with at least two years of service an initial five-year leave, renewable once.

Parliament's Legal Committee member Ibtisam Al-Hilali told Shafaq News that employees would receive their full basic salary during the first five years and half their basic salary during the next five. The bill also allows employees to request six months of unpaid leave.

The leave period would count toward pensionable service, provided employees pay the required pension contributions. However, academic qualifications obtained during leave would not count for the purposes of the law.

During the same session, Parliament also voted to extend its legislative term by 30 days, from November 1 to December 1.