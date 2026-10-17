Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi received Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Baghdad on Saturday, his media office said.

The office provided no details of the discussions.

Araghchi was in Baghdad for the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on October 17 and 18, during which Iraq assumed the Council's rotating presidency from Turkiye. Opening the gathering, Al-Zaidi called for protecting international trade routes, strengthening economic cooperation, and pursuing dialogue to ease regional tensions.

Addressing the conference separately, Araghchi said Iran had conveyed a plan through Qatar to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the necessary conditions were met. Tehran remains open to dialogue but wants credible guarantees against renewed attacks, he added.

During Al-Zaidi's July 23 visit to Tehran, Iraq and Iran signed four agreements and memoranda of understanding covering road freight transport, a railway project, municipal cooperation, and public administration and training.