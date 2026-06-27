Iraqi PM: Baghdad rejects foreign dictates

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi signaled a push for closer ties with Washington ahead of his expected visit to the United States, while reaffirming that Iraq will maintain balanced relations with neighboring Iran.

In an interview with Sky News, al-Zaidi said Baghdad is seeking a "strong" economic partnership with the United States, stressing that deeper cooperation is intended to serve Iraq's interests rather than come at the expense of any regional partner. "Iraq does not follow a policy of blocs or hostility," he said. "We aim to be a bridge for communication and stability, not an arena for conflict."

Read more: Iraq PM al-Zaidi to Washington with energy deals front, “militia file” unresolved

Addressing reports that attacks on Gulf states originated from Iraqi territory, the prime minister said investigations had found no evidence that strikes against Saudi Arabia were launched from Iraq, adding that the government had issued clear directives to prevent any future violations.

On relations with Tehran, al-Zaidi said they remain based on good-neighborly ties, mutual respect, and shared interests, adding that Iraq "does not accept dictates from any party" and that all decisions will be guided by the interests of the Iraqi people.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit Washington soon, where economic cooperation, investment, and regional security are expected to dominate discussions between Iraqi and US officials.

Iraq is navigating growing US-Iran pressure over armed factions' weapons. Baghdad has set an end-of-September deadline for that process. Some factions, including Asaib Ahl Al-Haq and Kataib Imam Ali, have expressed commitment to disarmament, while others, such as Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat al-Nujaba, the largest Iran-aligned groups in Iraq, have rejected the timeline, conditioning any disarmament on the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country, also scheduled for September under an agreement between the US-led Coalition and the Iraqi government.

Al-Zaidi added that his government had informed Iraq's armed factions that it "cannot accept the existence of weapons outside state institutions," urging them to preserve their legacy and "not allow their sacrifices to be lost."

Read more: How the US pushed Iraq's armed factions toward disarmament

Responding to reports alleging attacks targeting Gulf countries, the prime minister said the investigation had found no evidence that attacks against Saudi Arabia had been launched from Iraqi territory, adding that the government had issued clear directives to prevent any such violations from occurring in the future.