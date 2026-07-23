Iraq, Iran ink four agreements during Al-Zaidi visit

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iraq and Iran signed four agreements and memoranda of understanding on Thursday, expanding cooperation in transport, infrastructure, municipal affairs, and public administration during Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's visit to Tehran.

The documents, signed in the presence of Al-Zaidi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, cover international road freight transport, the proposed Kermanshah–Khosravi–Khanaqin–Baghdad railway, cooperation between the Baghdad Mayoralty and the Tehran Municipality, and public administration and human resources development, according to the Iraqi Prime Minister's Media Office.

Earlier today, Al-Zaidi met Pezeshkian, with both leaders affirming that the security of Iraq and Iran is "interconnected."

Following his visit to Tehran, Al-Zaidi is scheduled to travel to Turkiye and Saudi Arabia as part of a broader regional diplomatic tour.